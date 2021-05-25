Bur-Tex Hosiery donates PPE, socks to frontline workers

FYFFE, Ala. – A DeKalb County company is giving back to those who have been on the front lines since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Even as people continue getting vaccinated, mask use is still recommended for non-vaccinated residents.

Bur-Tex Hosiery, Inc. in Fyffe gave out boxes of personal protective equipment (PPE) to area first responders and healthcare workers.

Workers handed out 28,000 nitrile gloves, around 10,000 three-layer masks, and socks to Albertville police and fire departments, Shepherd’s Cove Hospice and Marshall Medical Centers.

“They’re our first responders and they’re the ones we go to when we need help so it’s always good to give back to somebody that’s always giving and we feel they’ll do the right thing with the products we give them,” said Bur-Tex Hosiery Chief Executive Officer Brent Burgess.

“It has become increasingly difficult especially to find nitrile gloves, so the gloves are really important to us today as are the masks. We still have a mandate within our hospital,” added Andrea Oliver, Marshall Medical Centers Foundation Director.

Shepherd’s Cove Hospice Chief Personnel Officer Kristie Morton told News 19, “The items Bur-Tex is donating is very valuable. The gloves, the masks, and even the socks for some of our patients, those items THEY are just invaluable as a donation. We are a nonprofit hospice and we rely on companies like Bur-Tex to donate.”