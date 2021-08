ALABAMA – The company behind Pepsi, Gatorade and Starbucks is looking to hire drivers for their facilities in both Huntsville and Tuscumbia.

Potential drivers will work four days a week with Wednesdays and weekends off. They will also earn a $1000 sign-on bonus after 30 days with more hiring incentives available throughout the first year of employment.

Those that apply will need to have a Class A CDL.

Those that want to apply can do so on Buffalo Rock Company’s website.