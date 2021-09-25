Budweiser announces military heritage cans ahead of Veterans Day

(WHNT) — Ahead of Veterans Day, Budweiser is paying homage to U.S. service members with limited-edition military heritage cans.

The new cans will recognize the olive drab cans produced by the brand in World War II.

The military heritage cans became available on September 20 and will be on shelves through Veterans Day.

For every case sold, the company will donate $1 to Folds of Honor, an organization providing scholarships to spouses and children of America’s fallen or disabled service members. Since the beginning of the partnership between Budweiser and Folds of Honor, the company has donated $18 million, or 3,600 scholarships.