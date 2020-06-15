Buck’s Pocket State Park campground and off-road vehicle trail grand opening

GROVE OAK, Ala.- Dozens of local and state leaders were on hand for a ribbon cutting at Buck’s Pocket State Park Monday afternoon.

The campground closed in November 2015 because of financial issues.

The off-road vehicle trail a one-of a-kind experience for the state park system. It is just over six miles long. Part of it runs along the South Sauty Creek and goes all the way to Morgan’s Cove.

“It’s not designed to be fast. It’s designed to be nice and slow and easy, and that’s because of the scenery. We want you to soak it in. Buck’s Pocket State Park is definitely one of the beautiful mountainous areas,” said North Alabama Trails Coordinator Ken Thomas

Thomas told WHNT News 19 that trail construction was likely the most difficult part.

“We were building it inside the canyon with a lot of sandstone and a lot of limestone and we had to get a certain width,” explained Thomas.

Guntersville Mayor Leigh Dollar said this is an exciting new asset to sand mountain.

“We don’t have that offering anywhere else in one of the state parks system, so it is exciting to offer something different to get people to come here,” said Dollar.

Parks employees and 29 volunteers from the group year to volunteer put in 3,200 hours of man power to clear out debris along the trail and campsites, repaint the playground, redo the park office, and design this landscaping art at the entrance.

There are 23 campsites; 13 have sewer hook up sites, four are pull-through sites and ten have water and electricity.

There are also 11 primitive campsites with more to come soon.

Thomas expects the project could bring in big bucks to the area.

“They may eat at a restaurant outside the park, they’re going to buy gas, they’re going to buy groceries, so the economic value to something new like this has got to be good,” said Thomas

