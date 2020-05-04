Buckhorn High School student killed in wreck; second student in serious condition

Kyler Scott. Courtesy: Buckhorn High School Facebook

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. – A Buckhorn High School student died Sunday and another is in serious condition after a wreck, according to school district leaders.

Madison County Schools spokesperson Tim Hall said the wreck happened Saturday.

Kyler Scott was a sophomore and a member of the football and wrestling team, Hall said in a statement. The second student was identified as Tyler Jacks.

You can find his complete statement below:

“A Buckhorn High School student is dead and another in serious condition following a car accident Saturday.

We are so very sad to report one of our students passed away today. Kyler Scott was killed in a car accident. Kyler played football and wrestled at Buckhorn High School. He was a Sophomore and was preparing for his junior year. Head football coach Keith Henderson said this is a terrible loss for our community and our school. Our most sincere prayers go out to the Scott family. This is a terrible loss. At the same time, we continue praying for Tyler Jacks, who was also seriously injured in the crash. Jacks is also a football player at Buckhorn High School.

We encourage our students to reach out to our counselors and teachers as they go through the grieving process.”