Buckhorn High in Madison County transitions to remote learning

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. – Buckhorn High School will change to remote learning on Thursday, January 7, 2021. Madison County School Superintendent Allen Perkins made the announcement on Wednesday afternoon.

The move comes after the assessment of coronavirus case numbers as well as the number of people who are currently in quarantine.

The release from the school system says remote learning will continue until January 19, 2021.

Chromebooks and mifi devices will be issued to students who need them.

The release says any exams that will happen during this time will happen remotely.

Student meals are available each day from 11:30-noon.