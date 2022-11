HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – Former Buckhorn baseball standout Kyle Wright has received many accolades over the years, and now the Atlanta Braves pitcher has been honored by the city of Huntsville.

The North Alabama native was honored at the Huntsville City Council meeting for his successful career so far.

Wright finished the 2022 regular season with a 21-5 record and won a playoff game, giving him

22 wins for the season. He ended the regular season as the major league leader in victories.