Buc-ee’s to break ground in Athens in mid-November

ATHENS, Ala. — Officials will break ground on a new Buc-ee’s travel center in Athens on November 17.

The groundbreaking will be held on the southeast corner of I-65 and Huntsville Brownsferry Road at 1 p.m.

“We look forward to kicking off this important project for Athens,” said Athens Mayor Ronnie Marks. “We are ahead of schedule on the sewer expansion for this project, and we expect to see other opportunities develop in this area.”

According to a news release from the city, the Athens site will be the fourth Buc-ee’s location in Alabama.