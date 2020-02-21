Browning recalls holsters that could switch gun safeties off

Browning is recalling pistol holsters due to the risk of them switching off gun safeties.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission posted a recall Friday that involved Browning Leather Pistol Holsters, Multi-Angle Thumb Break. The holster is designed to carry the Browning 1911-380 and 1911-22 pistols.

The holster’s design could change the position of the gun’s safety switch, which could cause the firearm to fire unexpectedly if the trigger is accidentally pulled. Browning said it received one report where the safety was switched on a gun, but no injuries had been reported.









The holsters can be identified by Item No. 12904011 and UPC Code 023614843702, which are printed on the back of the product packaging. They were sold at sporting good stores and online from September 2017 through December 2019 for about $80.

People who have the holster should immediately stop using them and contact Browning for a free replacement. The company can be reached at 800-945-5372 from 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m. MT Monday through Friday, or by emailing HolsterRecall@browning.com.