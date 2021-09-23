Brookwood marks 20th Anniversary of mining disaster

BROOKWOOD, Ala. – An Alabama community is marking the 20th Anniversary of one of the state’s worst mining disasters.

An underground explosion killed 13 coal miners in Brookwood, about 20 miles southwest of Birmingham.

The victims were working about 2,000 feet underground when a pair of explosions ripped through the mine.

An investigation showed a battery charged ignited highly flammable gas in the mine, causing the blast.

The Alabama Miner’s Memorial Foundation held a remembrance Thursday afternoon at a church near the mine.