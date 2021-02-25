Brooks teacher charged with sexual contact with student

LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Ala. – Ashton McCluskey turned herself in Wednesday afternoon following an investigation into sexual contact between her and a student, according to the Lauderdale County Sheriff.

Sheriff Rick Singleton says McCluskey bonded out of the Lauderdale County Jail the same day.

McCluskey was charged with two counts of sexual contact with a student under the age of 17.

Her bond was set at $50,000.

The incident between a student and McCluskey at Brooks High School in Killen was investigated by the State Bureau of Investigation.