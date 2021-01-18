Brooks High School teacher placed on administrative leave

LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Ala. – An incident between a student and a teacher at Brooks High School in Killen is being investigated by the State Bureau of Investigation.

According to Lauderdale County Sheriff, Rick Singleton, the alleged incident involved teacher Ashtyn McCluskey. She is listed as a 7th grade math teacher on the Brooks High School website.

Singleton says the investigation was turned over to the SBI due to the fact the alleged incident involves a family member of a sheriff’s office employee.

The Sheriff says it is his understanding McCluskey was placed on administrative leave.

News 19 has reached out to Lauderdale County Schools Superintendent Jerry Hill for comment. He said that he could not provide any information at this time.