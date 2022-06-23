ALABAMA (WHNT) – U.S. Congressman Mo Brooks has agreed to testify in front of the January 6 Select Committee if he is subpoenaed, and the committee agrees to meet a list of conditions set by Brooks.

In a statement released Thursday, Brooks said he is willing to testify about the events of January 6 if the Select Committee will meet certain demands including

questions asked must maintain January 6 scope,

documents must be disclosed to Brooks prior to testimony,

testimony must be public, and

questions must be asked by Congressmen serving on the Select Committee.

On Jan. 6, 2021, Brooks spoke at a rally hosted by then President Donald Trump in Washington, D.C. just streets over from the Capitol Building. Brooks and Trump maintained a relationship through 2021 and into early 2022.

Trump initially endorsed Brooks’ run for U.S. Senate but revoked his support in March. While on the campaign trail, Brooks admitted he and Trump exchanged phone calls where Trump asked Brooks to continue to support an overturn of the 2020 election results.

“As a lawyer, I have repeatedly advised President Trump that January 6 was the final election contest verdict and neither the United States Constitution nor the United States code permit what President Trump asked period,” Brooks said.

The Select Committee Investigating the January 6 insurrection issued a subpoena for Brooks to testify on May 12. According to the subpoena, the committee had previously asked for Brooks’ “voluntary cooperation.”

Brooks declined to appear voluntarily, and he maintained that he never received the subpoena.

In a statement made on Thursday, Brooks said he has already made sworn statements relating to his involvement in events on Jan. 6 including statements he made in Eric Swalwell’s lawsuit.

“I understand the Committee wishes to depose me concerning January 6 events and have heard rumor the Committee “issued” a subpoena for my appearance. I have on countless occasions been in public venues in Alabama, in my Congressional office, on the House Floor, and numerous places in between, yet no Committee subpoena has been served. That is puzzling. Quite frankly, I don’t believe I have knowledge of January 6 events that are not already known or that add to what the Committee already knows. As the Committee knows, I have already made multiple, lengthy sworn statements in the Eric Swalwell lawsuit in federal court and made multiple, lengthy written and oral statements elsewhere. Presumably, the Committee has already obtained and reviewed these statements. I will voluntarily appear before the Committee to give sworn testimony providing the five requirements mentioned above are met. However, if the Committee rejects these basic requirements, then I hereby incorporate by reference all objections of each Congressman who has objected to and contested Committee subpoenas and, by this letter, hereby assert those objections to this Committee should this Committee properly serve a subpoena on me.” U.S. Rep. Mo Brooks, (R) Alabama

During the January 6 hearings on Thursday, the committee revealed Brooks had email correspondences with the White House where he recommended President Trump give all-purpose pardons to “every Congressman and Senator who voted to reject the electoral college vote submissions of Arizona and Pennsylvania.”

The committee said that the email was sent on Jan. 11. Brooks previously denied ever requesting a pardon in connection to the events of January 6 or the certification of the 2020 general election.