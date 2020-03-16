Broadway Theatre League postpones 3 upcoming shows amid COVID-19 outbreak

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – In an effort to protect their patrons during the coronavirus outbreak, officials with the Broadway Theater League announced they will be postponing the following shows:

Escape to Margaritaville – March 20-22

The Choir of Man – April 4

Rain – A Tribute to the Beatles – Abbey Road, April 23

Performances for the Color Purple will continue as scheduled May 8-10.

In a news release Monday, Executive Director Andrew Willmon said they are working with the national tours to schedule new performances. Patrons are asked to hold on to their tickets. Rescheduled dates will be announced as soon as possible.

For more information, call 256-518-6155, visit the Broadway Theatre League website or email info@broadwaytheatreleague.org