Britt to resign as head of Business Council of Alabama

MONTGOMERY, Ala. – President and CEO of the Business Council of Alabama (BCA) Katie Boyd Britt will resign her position with the organization effective June 4.

Britt leaves the role after two years at the helm of Alabama’s leading business advocacy organization in order to “pursue other opportunities.”

“One of my greatest prides at BCA has been bringing the previously forgotten back into the fold – our small businesses on Main Street, and the rural businesses and industry that are the heart beats of local communities in every corner of our great state,” Britt stated. “We have relentlessly fought for the things that matter most to hardworking Alabamians trying to earn livelihoods, build lives and raise families.”

Britt, a native of Enterprise, previously served as chief of staff to U.S. Senator Richard Shelby (R-Ala.).

“Certainly, some of our toughest, yet most rewarding, battles have come the past year during the pandemic,” Britt continued. “We helped lead the successful charge to Keep Alabama Open, and spearheaded the push to protect businesses from frivolous COVID lawsuits.”

Robin Stone will serve as Britt’s replacement on an interim basis. Stone works as the principal of the Robin Stone Company, and previously served as Vice President for Government Relations for Blue Cross Blue Shield, and for 20 years, he worked with Boeing Company. Stone also served as Governor Bob Riley’s director of legislative affairs.