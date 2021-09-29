This combination photo shows Jamie Spears, left, father of Britney Spears, as he leaves the Stanley Mosk Courthouse on Oct. 24, 2012, in Los Angeles and Britney Spears at the Clive Davis and The Recording Academy Pre-Grammy Gala on Feb. 11, 2017, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (AP Photo)

LOS ANGELES (NewsNation Now) — Britney Spears takes on her dad Wednesday for what she hopes is the end of his conservatorship over her and her estate.

As that battle plays out, we are getting some more insight into the pop singer’s frame of mind with Netflix’s new documentary “Britney vs. Spears,” dropping Tuesday.

In the last five days, three documentaries about her case have come out.

The pop star turned to Instagram to express her frustration with the Netflix film.

Her caption reads, in part “I watched a little bit of the last documentary and I must say I scratched my head a couple of times!!! I really try to disassociate myself from the drama!!”

In the documentary, former boyfriends, a past assistant, attorneys and even a psychologist who might have examined the singer share what they claim happened during that time.

Just last Friday, Hulu released its own documentary titled “Controlling Britney Spears.” In it, the New York Times features an interview with a former employee of the security firm that guards the singer.

He alleges the company placed listening devices in her bedroom and mirrored her cellphone to monitor all her communications at her father’s request.

The superstar’s attorney called these allegations against Jamie Spears “unfathomable” in a new court filing Monday.

Protesters with the Free Britney Movement want the entertainer free to control her finances and her life.

“I think Jamie Spears should be pressed to the entire extent of whatever charges that he can receive for the punishment that he has done, of the conservatorship abuse of over the last 13 years,” said Hayley Herms, a Free Britney movement protestor.

On Tuesday, a bipartisan group of senators held a hearing to discuss “toxic conservatorships.”

Jamie Spears filed a petition this month to terminate his daughter’s conservatorship entirely, only after his daughter spoke out in court requesting her father’s power be taken away and the conservatorship end altogether.

A judge is expected to address all these filings on Wednesday. Fans will be there.

“We have been fighting for years now and why would we stop when momentum just started going. So if anything, the battle for Britney is just going to get stronger,” Herms said.