British World War II veteran moved to tears by special gift

by: CNN Wire

A small gift brought a World War II veteran to tears.

Ken and Ada Benbow were married more than 70 years before she passed away last August.

94-year-old Ken is now being cared for at an assisted living facility in the United Kingdom.

An observant care worker, Kia Mariah Tobin, noticed that Ken took a photo of his wife Ada to bed with him each night.

She gave the World War II veteran a special gift – a pillow with his late wife’s face on it.

The care home, Thistleton Lodge, posted the video to Facebook showing Ken moved to tears by the gift.

