You may be used to sports teams winning, but what about a rat?

An African giant pouched rat was given a gold medal for his “lifesaving bravery and devotion to duty” by a UK-based veterinary charity.

Magawa, whose official job title is hero-rat, has been detecting landmines for the past seven years and has sniffed out 39 landmines and 28 unexploded munitions in his career.