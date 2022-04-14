BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation confirmed the agency continues to look into an officer-involved shooting in Bristol, Tennessee on Thursday morning.

According to the Bristol, Tennessee Police Department (BTPD), a pursuit that started in Sullivan County ended with a fatal shooting at 9:35 a.m.

An unidentified man damaged his vehicle during the pursuit and then attempted to flee on foot, according to a release from the department. The suspect reportedly fired multiple shots at officers during the pursuit.

“During the foot pursuit, the BTPD officer was forced to defend himself and shot the suspect,” the release stated. Details surrounding the pursuit have not yet been revealed.









Scene photos from Ash Lane. PHOTOS: WJHL

According to TBI spokesperson Leslie Earhart, the shooting occurred along Elm Lane, but investigators cannot release additional details at this time.

As of 11:30 a.m., News Channel 11 has a crew at the scene of the shooting, where investigators remain. This is a developing story, and News Channel 11 will provide updates on-air and online at WJHL.com.