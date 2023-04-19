SAN DIEGO (KSWB) — 7-Eleven is encouraging Slurpee lovers to get creative for 2023’s “Bring Your Own Cup Day.”

On April 29, you can sip on your favorite flavor for $1.99 when bringing in your own cup at participating 7-Eleven, Speedway and Stripes stores.

Whether it’s a Mason jar, an entire pitcher, a tea kettle or a fish bowl, anything goes – as long as these rules are followed:

The cup needs to be food-safe and clean

The cup needs to be able to fit upright within the 10-inch hole in the in-store display. 7-Eleven says this will ensure it can also fit under the Slurpee drink dispenser.

The cup must be watertight and leakproof

“We love seeing customers enjoy our products in fun ways – especially when it comes to our beloved, iconic Slurpee drink,” said 7-Eleven Director of Proprietary Beverages, Ben Boulden. “From cowboy boot to fishbowl…the more creative the cup, the better. We can’t wait to see what our customers come up with this year.”

To add to the fun, the retailers are also debuting a new, limited edition flavor: the Fanta Dragon Fruit Zero Sugar. This Slurplee, according to 7-Eleven, has kiwi, pear and watermelon flavors.

Classic flavor options like Coca-Cola, Cherry and Blue Raspberry are also all available for the promotion.

7-Eleven said the deal is limited to one cup per customer and taxes are not included in the listed price of $1.99.