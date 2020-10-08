Bring your cat and donate to get glamour shots at Cattyshack, Inc. in Huntsville

Close-up shot of a black tabby cat while he is doing his own selfie by a smart phone.

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – The ‘purr-fect’ opportunity to get judgment-free headshots is just around the corner.

Cattyshack, Inc. in Huntsville is hosting a ‘Glameow’ Shot Portrait Fundraiser for several days in October and November. All events are scheduled from 12:00 PM to 4:00 PM.

Organizers say your donation of $40 gets you a 30-minute photo session with a professional photographer along with 3-5 digital images.

Glameow Portrait Events –

October 11

October 25

November 6

November 7

November 8

November 22

You can wear ugly Christmas sweaters, cheesy holiday headgear, and fantastically hideous 80’s hair, according to organizers. Just don’t forget your cat.

Your photos can be cheesy or professional to fit your taste.

Reserve your photoshoot by clicking here.