Bring home a Furry Valentine from Huntsville Animal Services

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Huntsville Animal Services has a solution if you’re feeling lonely and loveless this Valentine’s Day.

Until February 13, you can take home an adult dog for only $10 to $35 each. The fee includes shots, spay/neuter surgery, a microchip, a City license, and a free bag of dog food, according to HAS.

Can’t adopt? HAS says to consider fostering an animal through the Shelter’s foster-to-adopt Program or for a weekend “sleepover.”

You can call 256-883-3783, visit HuntsvilleAL.gov/Animal or check them out on Facebook.