Brindlee Mountain’s bridges are almost finished, ALDOT says

MORGAN COUNTY, Ala. — The bridges that span over a washed-out portion of Highway 231 on Brindlee Mountain are almost finished, the Alabama Department of Transportation said Wednesday.

Concrete for the surfaces of both bridges is done, and the contractor now has to pour concrete for the bridge rails, ALDOT said. Work has also begun on the asphalt that will connect the bridges to the existing road.

(Photo provided by ALDOT)

The $14.6 million project was necessary after heavy rains caused a landslide that left huge cracks in the road. To solve the problem, ALDOT had contractors clear out the loose soil on the mountainside and build the two 1,000-foot bridges to span the area.

ALDOT said it expects the highway to be open within the next few weeks. The contractor’s deadline is Dec. 2, but there are incentives in place for the project to be completed sooner.