Brindlee Mountain Primary building to be donated to Union Grove

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ala. – A tornado damaged primary school in Marshall County will be donated to the City of Union Grove to be used for community and student activities.

The Marshall County Board of Education approved a resolution to donate the Brindlee Mountain Primary School at a meeting on Thursday.

The primary school was extensively damaged in January 2020 when an EF-2 tornado touched down and destroyed many of the classrooms, hallways, and cafeteria.

The board and community members met in May to discuss the future of the school as to whether they would rebuild the primary school or add to the high school/middle school campus.

In June, the board of education decided that Brindlee Mountain Primary School students would be permanent residents of the high school campus in Guntersville.

