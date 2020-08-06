Brindlee Mountain custodian showcases sanitization procedures before start of new school year

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ala. – Marshall County School District teachers and staff got back into the schools Wednesday, preparing for students’ arrival in two weeks.

The custodians at Brindlee Mountain Primary School are working around the clock to get everything clean and sanitized for the upcoming school year.

Once students come back, they will have even more work on their plates.

“A lot more germ control,” said custodian Rodney Ballew. “Making sure everything is sprayed properly. A lot of cleaning. A lot of cleaning. A lot of cleaning. So, the kids come back, you know, it’s just high-paced, more than it was.”

Ballew is going into his 15th year as a custodian. He is becoming somewhat of an expert at using a spray disinfectant gun.

“It’s simple. It’s just, you got to get your pace with it and not stand too long,” explained Ballew.

He and the other custodian will spray the rooms before school starts and after it ends. No room will go uncleaned.

“After kids go on their bathroom breaks, we’ll be going in right behind them. Everything the kid touches, soap dispensers, spray it thoroughly, and it dries and we’ll come back and wipe down with a germicidal,” said Ballew.

Being a custodian is more important than ever this year.

“It’s very important because if you touch something that you miss and the kid has exposure to sickness, well that’s what we do, why we clean so much. It’s got to be stepped up,” said Ballew.

Ballew told WHNT News 19 that he will be masked up, gloved up, and even safety suited up when needed.

Once the custodians are finished using the disinfectant spray, the teachers will also come in and use disinfectant wipes on different parts of the classroom as a second layer of sanitization.