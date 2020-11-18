Bridge Street plans for socially distant holiday activities

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Bridge Street Town Centre has several holiday events planned this season that keep social distancing in mind.

The outdoor shopping center at Old Madison Pike and Research Park Boulevard has some of its usual holiday favorites, like the giant reindeer and a Christmas tree that’s more than 45 feet tall. But they have other

The center has a laser light show that will take place Thursdays through Sundays, starting Nov. 27. The shows will take place at 6 p.m., 7 p.m. and 8 p.m. Thursday through Saturday and at 6 p.m. and 7 p.m. on Sundays. The 10-minute shows can be viewed near the bridge and the Christmas tree near Cinemark.

Bridge Street’s life-sized holiday snow globe will be on Fridays starting Nov. 27 and running through Dec. 18. From 5-7 p.m. each Friday a different holiday character — including ice princesses, elves and more — will interact with families through the snow globe.

Of course, Santa also will be on hand for kids, in a socially distant manner. Beginning on Black Friday (Nov. 27) and running through Christmas Eve, Santa and Mrs. Claus will be there Fridays through Sundays for socially-distanced pictures in front of the Christmas Tree. There is no professional photography for this event, which is free.

(Photo provided by Bridge Street Town Centre)

And a holiday mural near the Christmas tree will give people an interactive experience on their smartphones. Scanning a QR code on the mural will start a search and find game.

According to Bridge Street, details on more upcoming holiday events will be available on the Bridge Street website.