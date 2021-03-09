Bridge named after decorated Marine combat veteran

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – A decorated Marine combat veteran of the Vietnam War has a bridge named after him to honor his service to the country.

Rifleman and Lance Corporal Larry Gene Clark was 21 years old when he took on an attacking enemy with a grenade launcher – saving countless lives.

An Army combat veteran, who was in the area the day Clark died, was among city leaders, friends, and family at the unveiling of the new sign at Pinhook Creek.

“For somebody to remember that war that we fought in, yeah it is a special day for me,” said Army combat veteran Elbert Starks Jr. “I fought and I’m alive. I’m here. It is special.”

The Larry G. Clark Memorial Bridge on Drake Avenue Southwest crosses Pinhook Creek near Leeman Ferry Road.

Friends of Larry Clark say he grew up less than a mile from the bridge and was fond of birds in the area.

Small birds were flying above Clark’s family while the sign was unveiled Monday.