Bridge at Old Highway 20 and Mooresville Road reopens

LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. – Work is done on the Old Highway 20 bridge.

The Limestone County Commission posted video of the open $1.9 million bridge Thursday afternoon.

The bridge on Old Highway 20 at Mooresville Road closed on Christmas Day in 2015 because the flooding washed away one of its footers.

Drivers have had to drive miles out of their way to get where they needed to go.

The bridge project was held up for multiple reasons over the last couple of years, including securing the money to build it and a redesign that was forced when endangered snails were found in the water underneath the bridge.