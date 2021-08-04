Bridesman brings viral attention to Abilene bride’s video

An Abilene bride’s wedding day blooper video has gone viral – but not for the mishap!

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A video of an Abilene bride falling in her dress has gone viral but not because of the blooper – a unique member of her wedding party is getting worldwide attention.

TikTok user Rileigh Smith posted the video Saturday with the caption starting wedding season off right”, and it has since gotten millions of views.

Starting wedding season off right 😃🤌🏼

Thousands of comments have come in from across the world, focused not on the bride’s fall but a bridesman in the background.

“Yes we love a bridesman!!” one TikTok user says.

Another user says bridesmen in wedding parties should become more usual, explaining that she is “absolutely having a bridesman why leave out my guy best friend bc it’s not the norm??? Traditional weddings are boring.”

Most of the commenters agree, saying they, “never understood why bridesmen and grooms ladies aren’t normalized.”

The bride is currently enjoying her honeymoon with her new husband.

