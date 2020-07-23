Bride surprises husband with a wedding ceremony at Toyota Field on his 40th birthday

MADISON, Ala. – A Madison couple knocked their love for each other out of the park this week at the new Toyota Field.

Tiffany Whitlow surprised her husband with a wedding ceremony on his 40th birthday Monday. Just two years ago, Louis Whitlow proposed to Tiffany on her birthday.

“We have been talking about getting married,” said Tiffany. “So marriage has just been an after thought, an after thought, an after thought.”

Tiffany said she kept putting off a wedding day, so COVID-19 gave her the perfect excuse to give the man of her dreams everything he loves.

“His passion for the game of baseball is really just making sure that the athletes are prepared on and off the field for life,” said Tiffany. “So I said hmmm, our life can happen on the field — [I] pitched the idea and it worked!”

The newlywed said it took a little more than 30 days to plan, and said virtual invitations were sent out seven days before for the big day.

This beautiful love story is definitely a home run for the Whitlows!