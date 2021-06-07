Brick named UAH’s first Goldwater Scholar in 13 years

Declan Brick, an aerospace engineering and physics double-major at The University of Alabama in Huntsville (UAH), a part of The University of Alabama System, has been named a Goldwater Scholar, the first from UAH in 13 years. (UAH)

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – A student with the University of Alabama at Huntsville (UAH) has become the school’s first Goldwater Scholar in 13 years.

Declan Brick, a double major in aerospace engineering and physics, was selected for the scholarship, which is awarded to just 300 students nationwide every year.

“It’s been both rewarding and part of the process,” said Brick. “I loved Honors 201 and working for Dr. Xu… I can’t express that enough. He’s been very supportive. Helping out, but not handholding… I’m a computationalist, whereas his line is very experimental. Somehow I’m a computationalist who likes to experiment a lot!”

Brick said the application process helped point him toward his Ph.D. research topic.

“I definitely want to do research,” Brick continued. “I’m looking towards working in a national lab or a government center like NASA.”

“My second choice would be academia, but research-focused,” he concluded. “The third option is industry. I want to get it right, but I’m 21! Because I’ve kind of locked onto the Ph.D., that’s enough long-term goals for now.”

The Barry Goldwater Scholarship was established by Congress in 1986 through the Pentagon’s National Defense Education Programs (NDEP) to honor longtime Senator Barry Goldwater, who served for 30 years in the upper chamber. The scholarship is awarded based on merit, up to $7,500 per academic year.