Brian Lansing Martin indicted by grand jury, court documents show

COLBERT COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — Court documents released Wednesday revealed a Colbert County grand jury has officially indicted Brian Lansing Martin on multiple capital murder charges.

Martin is facing three counts of capital murder for the shooting deaths of William Mealback Jr. and Sheffield Police Sgt. Nick Risner on October 1.

His other charges include three counts of attempted murder, three counts of shooting into an occupied vehicle, and certain persons forbidden to possess a pistol and abuse of a corpse.

Authorities say on October 1, Martin shot and killed William Mealback, Jr. while the two were in Mealback’s truck that afternoon. Martin then pushed his body out onto Avalon Avenue in Muscle Shoals and led officers on a chase to nearby Sheffield.

That’s when he got into a shootout behind the old Southgate Mall, ultimately killing Sheffield Police Sergeant Nick Risner and injuring Lt. Max Dotson.

Witnesses at an earlier court proceeding testified Sheffield Sgt. Risner ended the chase with a pit maneuver, saying at that point Martin began shooting into Risner’s vehicle hitting him outside of his bulletproof vest.

Risner later died from his injuries.

A special agent with the State Bureau of Investigation explained the truck Martin was in and Risner’s car were window to window when Martin allegedly stuck his arm out the window and began firing into Risner’s vehicle. Investigators said Risner was hit in the armpit area and that his service weapon was still holstered when he was checked for injuries.

The case was bound over to a grand jury in December.

Martin had also pleaded guilty to manslaughter in 2013 and was sentenced to 10 years. He was released early from prison in 2016.

He remains in the Morgan County Jail.