NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Breeze Airways, a new low-fare airline founded by JetBlue founder David Neeleman, is headed to Nashville this summer offering new nonstop flights to Music City.

On Tuesday the airline announced that this summer travelers at the Nashville International Airport can expect new non-stop destination routes that expand over various cities in the U.S.

The new destinations will include Akron/Canton, Ohio; Hartford, Connecticut; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma; and Tulsa, Oklahoma. The new routes will be operated with Breeze Airline’s brand-new Airbus A220s.

President of Nashville International Airport, Doug Kreulen, says the new routes will attract an influx of travelers to Nashville BNA.

“Our team is always working to attract new airlines and new routes to BNA that bring more nonstop destinations and more choices to Tennessee travelers,” said Doug Kreulen, president and CEO of Nashville International Airport. “With these new Breeze Airways routes, it’s even easier to see our Titans in the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton or plan a quick summer trip to Oklahoma or Connecticut.”

The new routes will begin operations on May 26 for travelers headed to Akron/Canton Ohio. The remaining routes with begin operations in June 2022.

Fares for the new routes will start at just $49 if tickets are purchased by March 11. To purchase tickets and view the new destinations click here.