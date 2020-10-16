Breast cancer, COVID-19 survivor shares story during Breast Cancer Awareness Month

October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month – a time to honor those who have fought the battle and a reminder to get checked.

According to Cancer.org, 1 in 8 women are likely to be diagnosed with breast cancer during their lifetime.

COVID-19 has taken center stage lately, but it’s important to continue to take care of yourself – that includes being on the lookout for other health issues that could affect you.

Beverly Jones-Durr, who beat not only breast cancer, but COVID-19 as well, has a message for people about the importance of being breast cancer aware during the pandemic.

“Don’t be afraid to get a mammogram. There are organizations out there that will pay for your mammogram. There is an organization, several organizations here in Huntsville and also in Birmingham. They are out there – you need to do that, and please do your self-examinations.”

Beverly also says it’s so important for everyone to continue to fight against COVID-19. She says to wear your mask, wash your hands, and keep your distance.

Beverly says she has been able to survive this season of isolation by pouring her time, energy, and heart into her non-profit Every Child Has A Story. She encourages everyone to continue to pursue their passions – even if they are doing it remotely.