Fort Rucker identifies soldier found dead Sunday

News

by: Nathaniel Rodriguez

Posted: / Updated:

FORT RUCKER, Ala. (WDHN) — Fort Rucker has identified the soldier that was found dead around Clayhatchee Sunday morning.

The soldier was Chief Warrant Officer 2 David Faris, 35, assigned to the 110th Aviation Brigade. Faris was a native of Orangeburg, South Carolina and had served in the Army since 2005.

“Fort Rucker officials are deeply saddened by the loss of this Soldier,” a release from the post states. “Our thoughts and prayers go out to the family.”

Army CID and local police are still investigating what led to Faris’ death.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Latest News

More News