BREAKING: Enterprise mayor in quarantine after testing positive for COVID-19

News

by: Nathaniel Rodriguez

Posted: / Updated:

ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WDHN) — Enterprise Mayor William Cooper has tested positive for COVID-19, according to a release from the city.

“I am feeling fine,” he said by phone to his office Wednesday. “I’m not experiencing any serious symptoms, but I do not want to run the risk of infecting anyone else, so I am staying home as the state health and safety guidelines direct.”

Cooper said he was tested as a precaution after a member of his family was diagnosed with the virus.

“I am communicating with my staff and working work from home, but I fully expect to come back to City Hall and begin to serve the City in person by next week,” the Mayor said.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Latest News

More News