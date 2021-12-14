BREAKING: Body of missing 5-year-old found, suspect in custody

(Jeremy Tremaine Williams/ Credit: Russell County Sheriff’s Office)

UPDATE 12/14/2021 11:25 a.m. – Jeremy Tremaine Williams has been charged with Capital Murder in the death of five-year-old Kamarie Holland. The little girl went missing in Columbus in the early morning hours of Monday, Dec. 13 and was found dead in an abandoned Phenix City home later late Monday night.

PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WRBL) — The body of a missing 5-year-old girl that drew a frantic search over the last 24 hours was discovered in Phenix City, Russell County District Attorney Kenneth Davis has confirmed to News 3.

A suspect is currently in custody in the Russell County Jail facing Capital Murder charges. The name of the suspect has not been released.

Kamarie Holland went missing early Monday morning, the five-year-old was last seen on Bowman Street. Columbus Police Department issued a missing person alert early Monday morning and it was canceled late Monday night.

It was a multi-agency investigation that led to the girl’s body being discovered in an abandoned house in the 1100 block of 15th Avenue in Phenix City. The house sits next to West End Cemetery.

At 9:30 Tuesday morning, Russell County Sheriff’s Office investigators were actively working the crime scene. They had been on the scene since before midnight.

The Russell County Sheriff’s Office is actively working on the case, Sheriff Heath Taylor told News 3 there is a news conference scheduled for later this morning.