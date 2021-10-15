UPDATE: 4 injured during shooting at football game at Ladd-Peebles Stadium

UPDATE (11:23 p.m. 10/15/21): Mobile Police Chief Paul Prine said four people, three males and one female, were injured in the shooting during tonight’s football game at Ladd-Peebles Stadium; two of those victims are juveniles.

Prine said the shooting happened on the exit ramp on the west side of the stadium. Police have recovered at least four shell casings. At least two people fled the scene in a white sedan.

“This type of gun violence is not going to be tolerated, and as the new chief, we will be very serious about it,” Prine said. “If you’re involved in this in any way, you need to turn yourself in.”

Watch the full interview with Chief Prine below:

UPDATE (10:46 p.m. 10:15 p.m.): Mobile Police have released the following information on a shooting at the Vigor-Williamson football game at Ladd-Peebles Stadium:

On Friday, October 15, 2021, at approximately 9:56 p.m., a shooting occurred at Ladd-Peebles Stadium, 1621 Virginia Street, during a high school football game. Multiple injuries have been reported, and those victims have been transported to the hospital. One individual has been transferred to the hospital with a life-threatening injury. If anyone has additional information pertaining to the case, please contact the Mobile Police Department at 251-208-7211. This is an active investigation. Mobile Police

Original story

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile police confirm at least one person was shot on the west concourse at Ladd-Peebles Stadium during the Vigor versus Williamson game.

A source tells WKRG News 5 he heard about four gunshots on the west concourse. Police were seen investigating near Gate 2 on the west side of the stadium.

Vigor-Williamson football game shooting at Ladd-Peebles Stadium

The game was delayed.

WATCH: This is the moment on the MCPSS game broadcast between Williamson and Vigor when shots rang out in the concourse at Ladd-Peebles Stadium. The PA announcer is heard telling fans to "cover themselves" as people run onto the field and throughout the stadium. pic.twitter.com/SxS1hHEdOJ — Simone Eli (@SimoneEli_TV) October 16, 2021

WKRG News 5 caught up with one witness as she was leaving the stadium. Miskia Barnes describes what happened:

A shooting happened in 2019 at the same stadium during the Williamson-Leflore football game. Nine people were injured. After that shooting, metal detectors were installed. It appears the gun made it through the metal detectors at tonight’s game.

This is a breaking news story. More details will be added once they become available.