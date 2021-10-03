Branum crowned ‘Alabama State Fiddle Champion’ at statewide convention

ATHENS, Ala. — A winner has been crowned in the 54th annual Tennessee Valley Old Time Fiddlers Convention.

Justin Branum of Murfreesboro, Tenn. won the “fiddle off” on Saturday night, earning the convention’s top prize of $1,200. Nashville’s Tyler Andal finished a close second.

Athens State University’s convention brought in the best fiddlers across the Southeast over the weekend.

This year’s convention was headlined by Jimmy Fortune, a member of both the Gospel Music Hall of Fame and County Music Hall of Fame. Grand Ole Opry members Dailey and Vincent also performed Friday night.

The convention also featured dozens of local vendors selling everything from t-shirts, home goods, arts and crafts, and more.

For a full list of winners, see the form below: