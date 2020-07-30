BPD: Human remains found in burnt car belong to teen last seen in 2018

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham Police Department has confirmed that the human remains found in a burnt car last week belong to Daniel Rickett, who had not been seen since Feb. 18, 2018.

The remains were found July 24 just after 10 a.m. in the 500 block of 2nd Place SW. Upon further investigation, it was determined that the remains belonged to Rickett.

Rickett, 19, was a senior at Carver High School when he was reported missing over two years ago.

The Investigation also found that Rickett had died from a gunshot wound.

There are no suspects in custody at this time. If you have any information, contact BPD at 205-254-1764 or CrimeStoppers at 205-254-7777.

LATEST POSTS