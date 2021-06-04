Boys & Girls Club, Under Armour donate equipment to local athletes

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – The Boys and Girls Club of North Alabama, in partnership with Under Armour, donated brand-new equipment to Huntsville City Schools (HSC).

The donation comes in the form of more than 600 pairs of gloves and cleats for student athletes at HCS.

“I understand growing up and people helping me out growing up,” said Pat Wynn, President of the Boys and Girls Club of North Alabama and former running back for Huntsville High School. “I made a vow to make a difference in my community so this is another opportunity for us to do those types of things.”

A ceremony was held on Thursday, June 3 at the James A. Lane Club to present the donation.