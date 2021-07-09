Boys & Girls Club of North Alabama receives $2 million grant

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Boys & Girls Club of North Alabama has received a $2 million grant from Redstone Federal Credit Union toward the expansion of the clubs and their resources.

This donation launches the organization’s ‘Doors to the Future’ campaign which hopes to expand the capacity of the Boys & Girls Clubs.

According to a press release, the donation will be paid over the next five years, and this is the largest single-gift awarded to the organization.

The campaign, which totals $7 million, will enable the organization to develop new Centers for Advancement, increase transportation, build their scholarship fund, and expand into North Huntsville.

“This is a transformational gift from Redstone,” Patrick Wynn, President and CPO of Boys & Girls Club said in a press release. “The future is bright here in the Huntsville area. We want to make sure that the Boys & Girls Clubs continue to keep pace with the needs of our youth and make sure their futures are equally bright.” Wynn said.

Boys & Girls Clubs currently serves nearly 5,000 kids each year, and Wynn expects the added facilities and resources will allow an additional 950 to be served.

“We see this investment as another way to improve the futures of youth and families who live in the areas that we serve,” Joe Newberry, President and CEO of Redstone said in a press release.

Redstone’s investment sets the Boys & Girls Club campaign off to a strong start, and the organization looks forward to a formal campaign announcement in the near future.