Boy gets Jalen Hurts’ name on his backpack, Hurts returns the favor

(WIAT) — Jalen Hurts has made plenty of football fans smile with what he does on the field, but now he’s doing it off the field as well.

A mom on Twitter tweeted a photo of her son Alexander’s backpack as the school year began. The blue backpack did not have Alexander’s name across it, but rather that of Hurts’.

When everyone thinks your kid’s name is #JalenHurts bc he loves @JalenHurts and had to have a backpack with his name on it 🤦🏽‍♀️ #BoyMom pic.twitter.com/xuh1WEcPtY — Nikki G (@nikkgphd) July 29, 2020

After seeing the bag, Hurts decided to get a matching one with Alexander, getting a similar blue backpack with the child’s name on it.

That’s Lit, Alexander !! I had to get me a backpack with YOUR name on it too haha 😬💪🏽! #TWINS @nikkgphd https://t.co/5wIlTX7m2u pic.twitter.com/bZnu4cPfJM — Jalen Hurts (@JalenHurts) August 18, 2020

“That’s Lit, Alexander !! I had to get me a backpack with YOUR name on it too haha! #TWINS,” the tweet from Hurts read.

Alexander’s mother then tweeted a photo of her son’s reaction to Hurts’ gesture saying her son is “so happy.”

Now to get them to calm down for virtual school. Lol @JalenHurts THANKS for this 😭 💙💚your little biggest fan Alexander (and big bro Bray @CameronNewton fan) is so happy. My 2 future QBs. (sn: @NFL we need kids @JalenHurts gear in the shop) @AgentNicoleLynn #MoreThanAnAthlete pic.twitter.com/Oc3vKnZeTs — Nikki G (@nikkgphd) August 18, 2020

Hurts played for the Alabama Crimson Tide for three seasons, helping the team reach three national championship games. He transferred to Oklahoma for his senior season and was drafted in the second round of the NFL Draft by the Philadelphia Eagles.

