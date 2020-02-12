Boy critically injured in Town Creek tornado receives college scholarships

Landen Godsey continues to recover at Children’s of Alabama following the Town Creek tornado. (Courtesy: Cheay Godsey)

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ala. – The 8-year-old boy whose parents were killed by a tornado in Lawrence County received college scholarships on Tuesday.

Landen Godsey was given a full-tuition college scholarship to Wallace State, according to the ‘PRAY for Landen’ Facebook page.

The page also said the University of Alabama Foundation has given money to be put toward Landen’s future education.

The page thanked Senator Garlan Gudge Jr. for the making the opportunity happen. “We are forever grateful for all you have done for our family during this horrible tragedy,” the page said.

Landen Godsey was critically injured when an EF-2 tornado hit his family home in Town Creek on December 16, 2019.

He has been steadily improving over the past two months. Landen is still being treated at Children’s of Alabama in Birmingham for his injuries, including head trauma.

To follow Landen’s recovery, visit the ‘PRAY for Landen’ page on Facebook.