LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. Air Evac responded to a wreck on Highway 72 at McCulley Mill Road Tuesday afternoon, according to a Twitter post from the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office.

Both eastbound and westbound lanes were shut down for the landing of Air Evac, according to the post.

They ask drivers to use caution in the area.

