Both engines recovered from Percy Priest Lake plane crash, more human remains found

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — On Monday, officials announced crews have recovered both engines and more human remains from Percy Priest Lake, where a 1982 Cessna crashed Saturday morning.

More human remains were found and the Rutherford County Medical Examiner’s Office was able to confirm four males and three females were on board. The medical examiner’s office will work with the Middle Tennessee Regional Forensic Center to positively identify the remains biologically and scientifically.

Investigators previously identified the seven people believed to be on board the flight as seven leaders of Remnant Fellowship Church in Brentwood. As of Monday evening, “all indications” still point to the seven identified earlier as those on the plane.

PHOTO: Rutherford County Government

PHOTO: Rutherford County Government

PHOTO: Rutherford County Government

According to Rutherford County Government, items from the crash site have been lifted out of the water with the assistance of a crane and barge and transported for the investigation. In addition to the engines, crews also recovered a significant portion of the jet’s fuselage.

Crews initially estimated the debris field from the crash site was around a half-mile, however, that debris field has expanded due to factors including boat traffic and weather.

The Lamar Boat ramp and waterway will reopen Tuesday. Fate Sanders Recreation Area will remain closed until further notice.

“I cannot say enough about the teamwork of all agencies represented from our local public safety agencies to our federal partners,” said Rutherford County Public Safety Director Chris Clark. “Our teams are all committed to doing absolutely everything we can to bring closure during this very tragic situation.”

The preliminary investigation could take up to 14 days, according to the NTSB, and the entire investigation could take 18 to 24 months.