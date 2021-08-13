Booster vaccines set to become available for people with organ transplants and immunocompromised

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – In a new ruling, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are now on the verge of providing people who are immunocompromised one more layer of protection against COVID-19.



Under the emergency use authorization, those who’ve received organ transplants or have certain cancers or other disorders should soon be able to get a third shot of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine.

Dr. Ali Hassoun, a infectious disease expert at Huntsville Hospital, says he’s confident that it’s safe base on the results of several studies completed by some of the world’s top medical institutions.

“Those who had a transplant for example or [were] on chemotherapy and got a third dose did not have any safety concern. The side effects were similar to the second dose side effects of, for example, the Pfizer vaccine,” said Dr. Hassoun.



Initial reports indicate that the booster vaccine could become available as soon as next week or even earlier.

In a statement released on Friday, Huntsville Hospital said that it was waiting on the FDA to provide, “Further clarification on eligibility for the COVID-19 booster vaccination. We will offer the booster shot from Pfizer. We’re hopeful more details will be issued this weekend. If so, we will update our website with registration details on Aug. 16.”