Booster shots now being administered at John Hunt Park, appointments filling up fast

Claudio Alvarado, left, a registered nurse at UC Davis Medical Center, waits to be inoculated with the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine by Heather Donaldson, registered nurse at UC Davis Medical Center, Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020 in Sacramento, Calif. (AP Photo/Hector Amezcua, Pool)

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Huntsville Hospital will be giving booster shots of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines beginning this morning at the John Hunt Park community vaccination clinic.

However, many of the appointments have already been filled, with sign-ups closed on the hospital’s website. As of Wednesday morning, the next available appointments are on Monday, October 4. Early reservations are strongly encouraged.

Anyone getting the booster shot must have waited at least six months after receiving their second shot of the initial two-shot Pfizer regimen.

Those who took the Moderna and Johnson and Johnson vaccines do not qualify for the booster shot.

Appointments must be made to receive the booster shot on the Huntsville Hospital website.