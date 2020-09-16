Bonnaroo presents ‘Virtual ROO-ality’ festival

(WHNT) – Bonnaroo organizers are taking its annual music festival online with a three-night event.

Bonnaroo’s ‘Virtual Roo-ality’ kicks off on Thursday, September 24th thru September 26th for FREE on YouTube.

Virtual Roo-ality will feature performances from the Bonnaroo archives as well as appearances by several big names like Hayley Williams, Charli XCX, Moon Taxi, and more.

Bonnaroo

Organizers say donations collected during the weekend for these and additional organizations will be made by the Bonnaroo Works Fund, whose mission is to foster community, creativity, and positive influence. You can learn more about the organizations here.

The Bonnaroo festival website says the virtual event will include, “engaging conversations around health, wellness, and creativity. Dance parties in robes and with dogs. Cocktail tutorials mixed in to raise money for independent theaters. Tales from the farm. Virtual ROO-ALITY has you covered with unique original programming to keep your festival experience true to Roo.”

Merchandise is also available for purchase.

You can subscribe to the Bonnaroo YouTube channel for updates.