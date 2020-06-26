Bonnaroo festival cancelled for 2020, rescheduled for June 2021

MANCHESTER, Tenn. (WHNT) -The Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival was canceled but festival officials say they’re coming back next year.
The cancellation was announced Thursday. Organizers rescheduled the event from the planned September 24-27, 2020 to June 17-20 of 2021.
A statement reads, “the move was made out of an abundance of caution and for the health and safety of all Bonnaroovians, artists, staff, partners, and our community.”
Organizers say an email will be sent instructing holders on how they can roll-over the ticket to the June date or receive a refund.
Although Bonnaroovians won’t be able to gather at the Farm, there will be a “virtual Bonnaroo weekend” on the original September dates, the 24-27 of 2020.